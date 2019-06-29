New Delhi: Rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected to occur in few districts of Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur within few hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Saturday.

Further, heavy rainfall is expected to lash most districts of Bhubaneswar in the next 72 hours. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

HR Biswas, Met Dept, Bhubaneswar said, “Monsoon will be active once again due to low pressure, it was normal so far. Very to very heavy rainfall expected in most districts in next 72 hrs, extremely heavy rainfall expected in Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Cuttack.”

“Fishermen have been asked to not venture out into the sea till 2nd July. Those at the sea, have been asked to return by tonight. The monsoon is expected to be normal this year,” HR Biswas added.

Meanwhile, heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai and its neighbouring areas for the second consecutive day on Saturday. At least 15 people, including four children, died Saturday morning after a wall collapsed in Pune’s Kondhwa due to heavy rainfall. This incident is one of many that Mumbai and its neighbouring areas witness every year during monsoons.