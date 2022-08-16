Shimla: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms during the next 2-3 hrs at a few places in Himachal Pradesh. These include Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una, Hamirpur, and Mandi while there is a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places in Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Una.Also Read - Mumbai Rains Latest Update: Waterlogging Reported in Several Areas, IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Heavy Rains likely Over Next 24 hours

Himachal Pradesh | Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms likely to occur at a few places in Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una, Hamirpur & Mandi during next 2-3hrs. Possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places in Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una: IMD pic.twitter.com/AbdE6Bu83Y — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

Also Read - Odisha Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert In 7 Districts, Flood Alert Issued For Mahanadi