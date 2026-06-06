Meet H R Nagendra, PM Modi’s yoga teacher, who will lead International Day of Yoga celebrations at New York’s Times Square

H R Nagendra graduated in mechanical engineering and continued his studies to secure a doctoral degree (PhD) from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.

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Dr. H. R. Nagendra is the Vice Chancellor of VYASA Yoga University (Image: Indian Yoga Association)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s yoga guru H R Nagendra is all set to lead the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at the iconic Times Square in New York on June 21. Nagendra will also inaugurate a special Yoga and wellness retreat at Monticello, New York, from June 12 to 14 ahead of the celebrations.

The retreat will feature yoga sessions, meditation, lectures on stress management, healthy aging, holistic wellness, and interactive discussions with community leaders, physicians, and wellness professionals.

Nagendra will also be the chief guest at the International Day of Yoga celebrations at Times Square on June 21, organised by the Consulate General of India in New York. “I am delighted to visit New York for the International Day of Yoga celebrations. I am honored to join the Times Square Yoga event at the invitation of the Consulate General of India, New York,” Nagendra said in a statement.

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“Yoga is India’s timeless gift to humanity. The global recognition of yoga received a historic boost through the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose initiative at the United Nations led to the declaration of June 21 as the International Day of Yoga,” Prem Bhandari, President of RANA, said.

All You Need To Know About Yoga Guru H R Nagendra

H R Nagendra was born on 1st January 1943 in the south Indian state of Karnataka

He graduated in mechanical engineering and continued his studies to secure a doctoral degree (PhD) from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.

He started his career by joining IISc as a member of faculty of mechanical engineering in 1968 and held the post till 1975.

In between, he served as a post-doctoral fellow at the University of British Columbia in 1970 followed by a stint at Marshall Space Flight Center of NASA during 1970–71.

He was also associated with Harvard University as a consultant at their Engineering Sciences Laboratory from 1970 to 1972

After 1972, he moved to London and worked as a visiting faculty at Imperial College of Science and Technology.

After coming back to India, he resumed his career at IISc which would stretch for two more years till he started his association in 1975 with Vivekananda Kendra

For the next quarter of a century, Nagendra was involved with organizational and operational activities of Vivekananda Kendra.

He became the national secretary of Yoga Shiksha Vibhag, the yoga education centre of the organization in 1975 and held the post till he was elected as the national vice president of the organization in 1993.

In between, he also held the post of the Secretary of Vivekananda Kendra Yoga Therapy and Research Committee from 1979 to 1986 and the post of the Secretary of Vivekananda Kendra Yoga Research Foundation and the Director of Indian Yoga Institute from 1986 to 2000.

In 2000, he became the president of Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana, which was started as a society in 2000, and when the society started its academic programs in 2002, he became its founder vice chancellor.

The university was subsequently recognized by the University Grants Commission as a deemed university.

He served as the vice chancellor of the university till 2013 when Ramachandra G. Bhat took over the position but continues his association with the university as its chancellor.

He has also served as a member of the working group on health of the erstwhile Planning Commission of India.

Yoga Day Theme:

The theme for this year’s IDY is ‘Yoga for Healthy Aging,’ which seeks to position yoga as a tool for promoting longevity, mobility, and preventive healthcare. The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on December 11, 2014, declaring June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

The first International Day of Yoga was celebrated on June 21, 2015. Since then, millions of people around the globe have celebrated this day each year.