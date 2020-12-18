New Delhi: The Delhi Transport Department has mandated vehicle owners in Delhi to install High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) and Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers for all vehicles sold before April 2019. Following the order, the Delhi Traffic Police has started fining people if found not not carrying the same on their vehicles from this week in accordance with the government’s new amendments in the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA). Also Read - Driving Vehicles Without HSRP, Colour-coded Stickers? Get Ready to Pay Fine of Rs 10000

Violators in Delhi can be fined up to Rs 10,000, which is compoundable to Rs 5,500 under the amended MV Act.

Why is HSRP important?

An HSRP is a chromium-based hologram applied by hot stamping on the number plates both at the front and back besides laser-branding of a permanent identification number. HSRPs have certain security features and are protected against counterfeiting. The plates are fastened with non-removable/non-reusable snap lock fitting system.

There are approximately 30 lakh vehicles including 16 lakh two wheelers, 12 lakh four wheelers and two lakh commercial vehicles, which are required to be affixed with HSRPs.

However, if you have already applied for high-security registration plate and colour-coded stickers, you will not be challaned. The only requirement is that you need to show the acknowledgement receipt of the application.

According to reports, over 50,000 vehicle owners have already applied for the HSRP and colour-coded stickers in the national capital.

Follow the given steps to apply for the HSRP and colour-coded sticker in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh:

Step 1: Log on to bookmyhsrp.com

Step 2: Click on the option – High Security Registration Plate with Colour Sticker.

Step 3: Select Vehicle Make – Four Wheeler.

Step 4: Select the brand of your car.

Step 5: Select the state – Delhi/UP – based on the registration number of your vehicle.

Step 6: Choose from the two options – Private or Commercial Vehicle.

Step 7: Select Fuel Type – Petrol/Diesel/CNG/Electric.

Step 8: Fill the required details of the vehicle for booking an appointment.

Step 9: You can get the HSRP delivered at home, which costs an additional Rs 250, or visit the dealer/centre and collect the same.

Step 10: Choose the date and time from the available slots.

Step 11: Make the payment online and you will get the acknowledgement receipt.

Step 12: Save the receipt and show to the traffic police official when asked for it.

The colour-coded or fuel stickers are meant for identifying vehicles based on their fuel type. Those vehicles, which run on petrol and CNG, will have light blue-coloured stickers, while the ones that use diesel will have orange-coloured stickers. These colour-coded stickers have details like the registration number, the registering authority, a laser-branded PIN, and the engine and chassis numbers of the vehicle.