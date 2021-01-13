New Delhi: Have you not yet done your high-security registration plate (HSRP) and colour-coded sticker for your vehicles? Be Alert! The Delhi Transport Department on Wednesday said it will launch a “full-fledged” three-day drive from January 14 to penalise vehicle owners found without the mandatory HSRP and colour-coded sticker on their vehicles. Also Read - HSRP, Fuel Stickers on Delhi Vehicles: Give More Time Before Fining People, HC Suggests AAP Govt

As per the earlier notification issued by the department, all vehicles in the national capital are required to be fitted with HSRPs and colour-coded stickers to determine their engine and fuel type as per various court and government orders. If not done, violators are being fined Rs 5,500 by Transport Department teams.

So far the department has done drive in a few areas by deploying nine enforcement teams. The number of teams will be increased to 50 and they will catch violators across the city from Thursday to Saturday.

According to updates, around 30 lakh vehicles need to be fitted with HSRPs and colour-coded stickers. Two-wheelers don’t need the stickers that identify the fuel type.

The stickers, which are also known as the third registration plate, the other two being the HSRP and the one at the front of a vehicle, can be booked by vehicle owners online through www.siam.in or www.bookmyhsrp.com.

The colour-coded stickers can also be booked online. A vehicle owner who has booked HSRP and colour-coded sticker online will not be penalised if he or she produces the booking receipt.