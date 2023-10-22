Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Complete List Of All 230 Constituencies

The state goes to poll on November 17 and results will be announced on December 3, 2023.

Complete List Of All 230 Constituencies

Madhya Pradesh Constituencies: The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh on October 9. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar held a press conference in the national capital and announced the much-awaited schedule. During the conference, he announced that elections for 230 assembly seats will be held in Madhya Pradesh on November 17 and the results will be declared on December 3.

Trending Now

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates. Congress and BJP are the key players in Madhya Pradesh.

You may like to read

In Madhya Pradesh, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies which are as follows:

1 Sheopur

2 Vijaypur

3 Sabalgarh

4 Joura

5 Sumawali

7 Dimani

8 Ambah

9 Ater

10 Bhind

11 Lahar

12 Mehgaon

13 Gohad

14 Gwalior Rural

15 Gwalior

16 Gwalior East

17 Gwalior South

18 Bhitarwar

19 Dabra

20 Sewda

21 Bhander

22 Datia

23 Karera

24 Pohari

25 Shivpuri

26 Pichhore

27 Kolaras

28 Bamori

29 Guna

30 Chachoura

31 Raghogarh

32 Ashok Nagar

33 Chanderi

34 Mungaoli

35 Bina

36 Khurai

37 Surkhi

38 Deori

39 Rehli

40 Naryoli

41 Sagar

42 Banda

43 Tikamgarh

44 Jatara

45 Prithvipur

46 Niwari

47 Khargapur

48 Maharajpur

49 Chandla

50 Rajnagar

51 Chhatarpur

52 Bijawar

53 Malhara

54 Pathariya

55 Damoh

56 Jabera

57 Hatta

58 Pawai

59 Gunnaor

60 Panna

61 Chitrakoot

62 Raigaon

63 Satna

64 Nagod

65 Maihar

66 Amarpatan

67 Rampur-baghelan

68 Sirmour

69 Semariya

70 Teonthar

71 Mauganj

72 Deotalab

73 Mangawan

74 Rewa

75 Gurh

76 Churhat

77 Sidhi

78 Sihawal

79 Chitrangi

80 Singrauli

81 Devsar

82 Dhauhani

83 Beohari

84 Jaisinghnagar

85 Jaitpur

86 Kotma

87 Anuppur

88 Pushprajgarh

89 Bandhavgarh

90 Manpur

91 Barwara

92 Vijayraghogarh

93 Murwara

94 Bahoriband

95 Patan

96 Bargi

97 Jabalpur Purba

98 Jabalpur Uttar

99 Jabalpur Cantt.

100 Jabalpur Paschim

101 Panagar

102 Sihora

103 Shahpura

104 Dindori

105 Bichhiya

106 Niwas

107 Mandla

108 Baihar

109 Lanji

110 Paraswada

111 Balaghat

112 Waraseoni

113 Katangi

114 Barghat

115 Seoni

116 Keolari

117 Lakhnadon

118 Gotegaon

119 Narsingpur

120 Tendukheda

121 Gadarwara

122 Junnardeo

123 Amarwara

124 Churai

125 Saunsar

126 Chhindwara

127 Parasia

128 Pandhurna

129 Multai

130 Amla

131 Betul

132 Ghoradongri

133 Bhainsdehi

134 Timarni

135 Harda

136 Seoni-malwa

137 Hoshangabad

138 Sohagpur

139 Pipariya

140 Udaipura

141 Bhojpur

142 Sanchi

143 Silwani

144 Vidisha

145 Basoda

146 Kurwai

147 Sironj

148 Shamshabad

149 Berasia

150 Bhopal Uttar

151 Narela

152 Bhopal Dakshin-paschim

153 Bhopal Madhya

154 Govindpura

155 Huzur

156 Budhni

157 Ashta

158 Ichhawar

159 Sehore

160 Narsinghgarh

161 Biaora

162 Rajgarh

163 Khilchipur

164 Sarangpur

165 Susner

166 Agar

167 Shajapur

168 Shujalpur

169 Kalapipal

170 Sonkatch

171 Dewas

172 Hatpipliya

173 Khategaon

174 Bagali

175 Mandhata

176 Harsud

177 Khandwa

178 Pandhana

179 Nepanagar

180 Burhanpur

181 Bhikangaon

182 Badwah

183 Maheshwar

184 Kasrawad

185 Khargone

186 Bhagwanpura

187 Sendhawa

188 Rajpur

189 Pansemal

190 Badwani

191 Alirajpur

192 Jobat

193 Jhabua

194 Thandla

195 Petlawad

196 Sardarpur

197 Gandhwani

198 Kukshi

199 Manawar

200 Dharampuri

201 Dhar

202 Badnawar

203 Depalpur

204 Indore-1

205 Indore-2

206 Indore-3

207 Indore-4

208 Indore-5

209 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar-mhow

210 Rau

211 Sanwer

212 Nagada-khachrod

213 Mahidpur

214 Tarana

215 Ghatiya

216 Ujjain Uttar

217 Ujjain Dakshin

218 Badnagar

219 Ratlam Rural

220 Ratlam City

221 Sailana

222 Jaora

223 Alot

224 Mandsour

225 Malhargarh

226 Suwasra

227 Garoth

228 Manasa

229 Neemuch

230 Jawad

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES