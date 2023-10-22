By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Complete List Of All 230 Constituencies
The state goes to poll on November 17 and results will be announced on December 3, 2023.
Madhya Pradesh Constituencies: The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh on October 9. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar held a press conference in the national capital and announced the much-awaited schedule. During the conference, he announced that elections for 230 assembly seats will be held in Madhya Pradesh on November 17 and the results will be declared on December 3.
The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates. Congress and BJP are the key players in Madhya Pradesh.
In Madhya Pradesh, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies which are as follows:
1 Sheopur
2 Vijaypur
3 Sabalgarh
4 Joura
5 Sumawali
7 Dimani
8 Ambah
9 Ater
10 Bhind
11 Lahar
12 Mehgaon
13 Gohad
14 Gwalior Rural
15 Gwalior
16 Gwalior East
17 Gwalior South
18 Bhitarwar
19 Dabra
20 Sewda
21 Bhander
22 Datia
23 Karera
24 Pohari
25 Shivpuri
26 Pichhore
27 Kolaras
28 Bamori
29 Guna
30 Chachoura
31 Raghogarh
32 Ashok Nagar
33 Chanderi
34 Mungaoli
35 Bina
36 Khurai
37 Surkhi
38 Deori
39 Rehli
40 Naryoli
41 Sagar
42 Banda
43 Tikamgarh
44 Jatara
45 Prithvipur
46 Niwari
47 Khargapur
48 Maharajpur
49 Chandla
50 Rajnagar
51 Chhatarpur
52 Bijawar
53 Malhara
54 Pathariya
55 Damoh
56 Jabera
57 Hatta
58 Pawai
59 Gunnaor
60 Panna
61 Chitrakoot
62 Raigaon
63 Satna
64 Nagod
65 Maihar
66 Amarpatan
67 Rampur-baghelan
68 Sirmour
69 Semariya
70 Teonthar
71 Mauganj
72 Deotalab
73 Mangawan
74 Rewa
75 Gurh
76 Churhat
77 Sidhi
78 Sihawal
79 Chitrangi
80 Singrauli
81 Devsar
82 Dhauhani
83 Beohari
84 Jaisinghnagar
85 Jaitpur
86 Kotma
87 Anuppur
88 Pushprajgarh
89 Bandhavgarh
90 Manpur
91 Barwara
92 Vijayraghogarh
93 Murwara
94 Bahoriband
95 Patan
96 Bargi
97 Jabalpur Purba
98 Jabalpur Uttar
99 Jabalpur Cantt.
100 Jabalpur Paschim
101 Panagar
102 Sihora
103 Shahpura
104 Dindori
105 Bichhiya
106 Niwas
107 Mandla
108 Baihar
109 Lanji
110 Paraswada
111 Balaghat
112 Waraseoni
113 Katangi
114 Barghat
115 Seoni
116 Keolari
117 Lakhnadon
118 Gotegaon
119 Narsingpur
120 Tendukheda
121 Gadarwara
122 Junnardeo
123 Amarwara
124 Churai
125 Saunsar
126 Chhindwara
127 Parasia
128 Pandhurna
129 Multai
130 Amla
131 Betul
132 Ghoradongri
133 Bhainsdehi
134 Timarni
135 Harda
136 Seoni-malwa
137 Hoshangabad
138 Sohagpur
139 Pipariya
140 Udaipura
141 Bhojpur
142 Sanchi
143 Silwani
144 Vidisha
145 Basoda
146 Kurwai
147 Sironj
148 Shamshabad
149 Berasia
150 Bhopal Uttar
151 Narela
152 Bhopal Dakshin-paschim
153 Bhopal Madhya
154 Govindpura
155 Huzur
156 Budhni
157 Ashta
158 Ichhawar
159 Sehore
160 Narsinghgarh
161 Biaora
162 Rajgarh
163 Khilchipur
164 Sarangpur
165 Susner
166 Agar
167 Shajapur
168 Shujalpur
169 Kalapipal
170 Sonkatch
171 Dewas
172 Hatpipliya
173 Khategaon
174 Bagali
175 Mandhata
176 Harsud
177 Khandwa
178 Pandhana
179 Nepanagar
180 Burhanpur
181 Bhikangaon
182 Badwah
183 Maheshwar
184 Kasrawad
185 Khargone
186 Bhagwanpura
187 Sendhawa
188 Rajpur
189 Pansemal
190 Badwani
191 Alirajpur
192 Jobat
193 Jhabua
194 Thandla
195 Petlawad
196 Sardarpur
197 Gandhwani
198 Kukshi
199 Manawar
200 Dharampuri
201 Dhar
202 Badnawar
203 Depalpur
204 Indore-1
205 Indore-2
206 Indore-3
207 Indore-4
208 Indore-5
209 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar-mhow
210 Rau
211 Sanwer
212 Nagada-khachrod
213 Mahidpur
214 Tarana
215 Ghatiya
216 Ujjain Uttar
217 Ujjain Dakshin
218 Badnagar
219 Ratlam Rural
220 Ratlam City
221 Sailana
222 Jaora
223 Alot
224 Mandsour
225 Malhargarh
226 Suwasra
227 Garoth
228 Manasa
229 Neemuch
230 Jawad
