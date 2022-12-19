live

Breaking News Live: Newly-Elected MLAs of Gujarat Assembly To Take Oath Today

Breaking News live updates, December 19

Breaking News Live Updates, December 19: The newly-elected MLAs of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly will take oath on the first day of the two-day session on Monday, an official said. Elections for the post of Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be held on Tuesday. Protem speaker and senior-most BJP MLA, Yogesh Patel, will administer the oath to the 182 MLAs in the first session of the 15th Legislative Assembly in the state capital Gandhinagar on Monday.

Bhupendra Patel took oath as the 18th Chief Minister along with 16 ministers on December 12, four days after the results of the Assembly polls were announced.

