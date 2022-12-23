Breaking News Live: Shanghai Hit By A Surge In Coronavirus Cases

Top Recommended Stories
Breaking News Live Updates, December 23: Shanghai, China’s megacity with a 25 million-strong population has been hit by a surge in coronavirus cases, reported NHK World. Case numbers have been growing since last week in Shanghai, where staff shortages are causing delays in delivery services.
Shanghai has the largest Japanese population among cities in China. The city’s Japanese consulate-general said the virus is spreading among employees at Japanese and other businesses, reported NHK World.
