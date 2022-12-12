Breaking News Live: Former Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh Gets Bail In Corruption Case

live

Breaking News Live Updates, December 12: The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in a corruption case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A single bench of Justice M S Karnik had reserved the order on the plea last week after both sides completed their arguments.

Deshmukh, 74, approached the HC after a special CBI court rejected his bail plea last month. He sought bail on medical grounds as well as on merits.

  • 11:10 AM IST

    Bombay High Court grants bail to Maharashtra Former Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in a corruption case filed by CBI.

  • 10:34 AM IST

    Maharashtra | Air quality in the ‘Poor’ category in Mumbai, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India.

  • 10:10 AM IST

    Aviation Minister Makes Surprise Visit To Delhi airport

  • 9:53 AM IST

    Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to be moved in Rajya Sabha today

  • 9:04 AM IST

    Air Quality In Delhi Remains In ‘very poor’ Category With AQI At 301

    The areas near Delhi university saw an AQI of 314. As the mercury dropped in the national capital the smog levels increased. In the NCR region, the air quality peaked in Noida with an AQI of 351. The AQI in Gurugram was recorded at 156.

  • 8:06 AM IST

    6 Killed, 17 Injured In Baloch Province As Afghan Border Forces Open Fire, Says Pak Army

    At least six civilians were killed and seventeen others were injured after the Afghan Border forces opened indiscriminate firing in Baloch province on Monday early morning, claimed Pakistan Army. The incident took place in Balochistan’s Chaman district, reported Pakistan’s Dawn News citing the Pakistan army’s media wing.

  • 7:39 AM IST

    Watch: Congress Party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra Resumes From Bundi In Rajasthan

