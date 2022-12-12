live

Breaking News Live: Former Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh Gets Bail In Corruption Case

Breaking News Live Updates December 12: Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

Breaking News Live Updates December 12

Breaking News Live Updates, December 12: The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in a corruption case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A single bench of Justice M S Karnik had reserved the order on the plea last week after both sides completed their arguments.

Deshmukh, 74, approached the HC after a special CBI court rejected his bail plea last month. He sought bail on medical grounds as well as on merits.

Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

Load More