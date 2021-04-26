New Delhi: As India continues to battle a massive surge in coronavirus cases and deaths, the United States has finally agreed to provide it raw materials for vaccines that had previously been under export controls, as well as other key material. A White House statement said that National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with his Indian counterpart, Ajit Doval, and expressed “deep sympathy for the people of India following the recent spike in Covid-19 cases”, and affirmed America’s solidarity with India. “Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need. To this end, the United States is working around the clock to deploy available resources and supplies”, it said. Also Read - Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa Announce 7-Day Lockdown Amid Rising COVID Cases? All Eyes on Today's Cabinet Meeting

