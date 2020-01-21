New Delhi: The country is gearing up to celebrate the 71st Republic Day on January 26, preparations for which are in full force.

This year, Brazilian president Jair Messias Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the invitation to the leader last year. At the 11th BRICS Summit in November 2019, PM Modi invited Bolsonaro and the two leaders had also held ‘fruitful talks’ to strengthen bilateral ties.

On Friday, Jair Messias Bolsonaro will begin a four-day visit to India accompanied by seven ministers, top officials and a large business delegation, to take part in Republic Day celebrations and hold talks.

“President of Brazil Jair Messias Bolsonaro will be paying a state visit to India from January 24-27 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will be the chief guest at India’s 71st Republic Day Parade on January 26. This visit is expected to further enhance and strengthen the multi-faceted ties between India-Brazil,” the External Affairs Ministry said.

First India visit

Bolsonaro will be the third Brazilian president to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations after Fernando Cardoso in 1996 and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in 2004.

He will arrive in New Delhi on January 24 for the four-day State visit and will meet President Ramnath Kovind the next day followed by talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As per a statement by Ministry of External Affairs, he will also address business leaders of both countries at the India-Brazil business forum on January 27.

A controversial figure

After a landslide victory in Brazil’s presidential election in October 2018, Bolsonaro, who is a former army captain, assumed the office of president in January last year. Bolsonaro, who has served as a congressman for over 20 years, has a long history of courting controversy and is a deeply divisive figure in Brazilian politics.

He has been widely criticized across the world for his extreme right wing views and has been called a ”bigot, homophobic, authoritarian, xenophobic”. He has also been dubbed the “Brazilian Donald Trump” and has vowed to make Brazil “great” again.

In 2014, he was criticized after suggesting a female colleague was too ugly to be raped. The leader has defended dictatorship, suggested that his opponents ”should be shot”, and called refugees from Haiti, Africa, and the Middle East as the ”scum of humanity.”