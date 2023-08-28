Home

Rozgar Mela: PM Modi Distributes 51,000 Appointment Letters To Newly Inducted Candidates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly recruited personnel through a video conferencing session. These recruits will be joining different central armed police forces as well as the Delhi Police.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the G20 Culture Ministers' Meet, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, via video conference, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits via video conferencing. Ahead of the distribution of appointment letters, the Prime Minister’s Office had earlier stated that the Rozgar Mela would be conducted across 45 different locations nationwide.

“The Pharma sector is growing at a fast pace and it will create huge job opportunities in the coming days…The automobile industry is also growing very fast. Both these industries (Pharma and automobile industry) are going to further develop in the coming days,” said PM Modi.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes about 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in Government departments and organisations, under Rozgar Mela through video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/bEpd3ddb5t — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2023

This event, organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), aims to recruit personnel for various central armed police forces (CAPFs) including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Shashtra Seema Bal (SSB), Assam Rifles, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and the Delhi Police.

During the event, the Prime Minister will also address the newly appointed individuals, the statement mentioned. These recruits, hailing from various parts of the country, will be assuming roles such as constable (general duty), sub-inspector (general duty), and non-general duty cadre posts in different organizations under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The reinforcement of the central armed police forces (CAPFs) and the Delhi Police will enhance their capacity to effectively engage in multifaceted tasks, such as contributing to internal security, countering terrorism, combating insurgency, addressing left-wing extremism, and safeguarding the nation’s borders, the statement added.

The Rozgar Mela stands as a testament to the Prime Minister’s commitment to prioritizing employment generation, the statement highlighted. It is anticipated that the Rozgar Mela will serve as a catalyst for further job creation, providing meaningful opportunities for the youth to empower themselves and actively participate in the country’s development, the statement further added.

The newly inducted appointees are also being offered the chance to train through the Karmayogi Prarambh initiative, an online module available on the iGOT Karmayogi portal. This platform offers more than 673 e-learning courses in an ‘anywhere, any device’ format for seamless learning, the statement elaborated.

