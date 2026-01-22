Home

Months after Operation Sindoor, Indian Air Force to form new Sindoor fighter formation during Republic Day flypast, it’s special because…

The Republic Day flypast 2026 will feature 29 aircraft, including the new Sindoor fighter formation, showcasing India’s aerial strength, combat readiness, and modern defence capabilities.

New Delhi: This year’s Republic Day Parade flypast will comprise of 29 aircraft which include the IAF’S special fighter formation ‘Sindoor’. Official sources said this ceremonial flight over Kartavya Path will commemorate Operation Sindoor.

Flypast Details

Acting as a tribute to Operation Sindoor – the four-day India-Pakistan skirmish earlier last year that ensued after a terror attack in Pahalgam – ‘Sindoor’ will comprise seven fighter jets.

“The fighter formation will showcase the Air Force’s use of air power during Operation Sindoor.”

Fighter Jets in the Sindoor Formation

Two Rafales

Two MiG-29s

Two Sukhoi-30

One Jaguar

These jets will fly in the shape of a Kalash, officials added.

Formation changes for 2026 flypast

This year, Republic Day spectators can expect two flypast blocks instead of one. The flying display will be split into two halves representing how aerial warfare functions in a battle environment.

“There will be combat jets, fighters and airborne support crafts which will depict the beginning of a battle. This will be followed by transporters and helicopters in the second half of the flypast.”

16 Fighter jets

4 Transport aircraft

9 Helicopters

Other notable flypast formations include a six-Rafale formation titled ‘Vajraang’, a Varuna formation which includes an IAF P-8I maritime patrol aircraft. Several helicopter formations will also be displayed including Garud, Prahar and Dhwaj formations among others.

IAF tableau and parade attractions

The Indian Air Force will represent its theme “Sangram se Rashtra Nirman Tak” (Translation: From Battle to Nation Building) through its tableau. Acknowledging decades of veteran’s services alongside aerial power of modern India, IAF’s marching contingent will also feature female Agniveer musicians in its band.

Highlights of this year’s Republic Day parade include:

18 marching contingents

13 bands

30 tableaux

Prime ground attraction includes indigenous missile platforms, Indian-made tanks, artillery guns, drones and fighting vehicles.

Chief Guest and significance of the parade

Leaders from the European Union have been invited as the Chief Guests for the Republic Day celebrations. While India celebrates the importance of its constitution on January 26 every year with a parade, it is one of the largest spectator events in the nation.

