Kolkata: On late Saturday evening, the West Bengal police confiscated a huge amount of cash from the vehicle of a Jharkhand Congress MLA at Panchla in the Howrah district. Swati Bhangalia, the Superintendent of Police, Howrah Rural said the cash was recovered from the boot of an SUV which had the board of Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari. “Besides Ansari, two other MLAs from Jharkhand, namely Rajesh Kacchap from Khijri (ST) Assembly constituency and Naman Bixal Kongari from Kolebira (ST) Assembly constituency, both of the Congress also, were travelling in the vehicle from which the cash was seized. A total of five persons travelling in the car, including the driver, have been detained,” she said.Also Read - WBSSC Scam: Partha Chatterjee’s Aide Arpita Mukherjee Makes ‘Big Claim’ About Belgharia Home

Swati Bhangalia said that the MLAs could not procure any documents relating to the huge cash recovered in the bundles of Rs 500 denomination. “On Saturday evening, we received information about a car carrying a huge amount of cash. Accordingly, our officials intercepted the vehicle, seized the car and the cash, and detained all the five passengers at Panchla police station. We have asked a local bank to bring currency counting machines. We can inform you about the exact amount of cash seized after the counting is over,” said Bhangalia. Also Read - ‘Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan’: Congress To Hold Nationwide Protest On August 5 Over Price Rise, Unemployment

She also said that the Jharkhand Police has also been informed since the vehicle seized is registered in that state and three MLAs detained are from that state as well. Also Read - Subramanian Swamy Accuses Akshay Kumar Of Depicting Wrong Facts In Ram Setu, Might Ask For His Arrest And Expulsion From India

According to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) state General Secretary and party spokesman, Kunal Ghosh, it is up to Congress and its state chief, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to answer why their party MLAs from Jharkhand had come to West Bengal with so much cash.

“Just today he was cheering over the cash recovery from Arpita Mukherjee’s residence. Now he should answer. But we are keeping a close watch over the entire development,” Ghosh said.

Despite repeated attempts, Chowdhury could not be contacted for comment.

Reacting to the development, Bandhu Tirkey, Jharkhand Congress Working President said, “It is in BJP’s nature to try and destabilize any govt that’s not theirs. The same has been done against CM Hemant’s govt. The only reason they were given money (by BJP) is to make govt fall.”

Meanwhile, Aditya Sahu, the State General Secretary, BJP Jharkhand said, “Ever since their Government came to power, corruption is on a rise. Earlier too, large amounts of cash were caught in Jharkhand-at officers’ homes. They use the public’s hard-earned income for other purposes. Police caught them and it came to light.”