New Delhi: At a time when Maharashtra is witnessing a massive surge in coronavirus cases, a huge crowd was witnessed at Dadar Market in Mumbai on Monday. Most of the people thronging to the market were seen without masks and violating social distancing norms. This comes at a time when CM Uddhav Thackeray, state administration, and doctors have stressed social distancing as a key to stem the COVID-19 spread. Also Read - Maharashtra Government Likely to Announce Lockdown-Like Restrictions For Mumbai And Parts of State Tomorrow

CM Thackeray has time and again requested people to follow COVID protocols if they don’t want another lockdown. A couple of days back, Thackeray had directed hotels and restaurants in the state to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols in their premises and not force the state to enforce drastic measures like lockdown. Also Read - Maharashtra Reports Over 16,000 Fresh Covid Cases, Night Curfew Imposed in Latur District

Yesterday, a night curfew was imposed in Latur between 8 pm and 5 am from March 15 until further orders. Officials said that essential services, public transport will be exempt from night curfew. On Sunday, Latur reported 110 COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 26,613, while one death took the toll to 716.