Gurugram: A massive fire broke out in about 700 shanties at Gurugram's Naharpur Kasan village after a gas cylinder exploded on Sunday. However, no casualties have been reported so far. As per Ajay Kumar, Sub Inspector (SI), Manesar, the fire started after a gas cylinder exploded.

"A massive fire broke out in slums at Naharpur Kasan village after a gas cylinder exploded. Because of wind, the fire spread in the area, and then a few other small cylinders exploded. Many huts were burnt to ashes in the fire,"

The SI added that at least eight fire tenders are on the spot and fire fighting operations are underway. The fire started at around 12 noon and no casualties are reported yet.

Further details awaited.

(With ANI inputs)