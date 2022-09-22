Amravati: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly had passed the ‘Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2022’ on Wednesday which seeks to rename Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) as Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences (YSRUHS), following which there have been protests in the state and criticism of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.Also Read - TDP Offices Attacked: Chandrababu Naidu Calls For Andhra Pradesh Bandh Today, Blames YSRCP
Soon after the Legislative Assembly passed the TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu demanded that NTR's name be continued for the health university. In a statement, Naidu said none of the Chief Ministers, including Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, had attempted to rename NTRUHS, which has won accolades across the country. "It is illogical to rename NTRUHS after 36 long years of its establishment," Mr. Naidu said.
HERE ARE SOME TOP DEVELOPMENTS ON THE NTR HEALTH UNIVERSITY NAME CHANGE ISSUE:

- The former Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh, N.T. Rama Rao, with a view that medical education should have a separate university, had established the university in 1986. The Telugu Desam Party government in 1998, had named the university after him.
- The President of TDP Chandrababu Naidu criticised the move of the present Jagan Mohan Reddy government. “The university was formed by NTR. How can Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy rename it after his father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy?,” the TDP president asked. “The State government can establish new institutes and name them after YSR, but it cannot change the names of existing educational institutions,” he said.
- “The government could not establish a single institution during its term so far but was eager to change the names of existing ones,” he said. “The YSRCP government, which managed to divert ₹450 crore funds of NTRUHS had no right to change the name of the institution,” he added.
- Jr. NTR or Tarak, Tollywood actor and singer who is also the grandson of the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, joined the debate and said that it did not matter what the university was named as long the legacy of both great icons remained intact. “Both NTR and YSR are great leaders who have gained great popularity. The respect brought by taking one’s name and naming one’s name does not raise the stature of YSR, it does not lower the stature of NTR. By renaming the university, the fame NTR earned, his stature in the history of the Telugu nation and his memory in the hearts of the Telugu people cannot be erased,” Tarak tweeted.
- However, opposing the government’s move, leaders of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) staged protests at different places in the State on Wednesday. The Opposition party leaders staged a dharna at NTR University of Health Sciences, in Vijayawada. They raised slogans demanding the government to withdraw the decision to change the name of the university.
- The TDP activists tried to storm into the university premises. Tight security arrangements made by the police prevented the agitators from entering into the campus.
- Later, the activists staged a ‘rasta roko’ on the National Highway, demanding that the government continue the name of the reputed institution as NTR University of Health Sciences.
- Activists of TDP also staged a protest at Gollapudi Centre in Vijayawada. Police took a few protestors into preventive custody and dispersed the mobs.
- The protestors staged dharnas at Thullur and at Ambedkar Centre in Guntur, resenting the government’s proposal to change the name of former Chief Minister and TDP founder Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao for the health university.