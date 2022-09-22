Amravati: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly had passed the ‘Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2022’ on Wednesday which seeks to rename Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) as Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences (YSRUHS), following which there have been protests in the state and criticism of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.Also Read - TDP Offices Attacked: Chandrababu Naidu Calls For Andhra Pradesh Bandh Today, Blames YSRCP

Soon after the Legislative Assembly passed the TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu demanded that NTR’s name be continued for the health university. In a statement, Naidu said none of the Chief Ministers, including Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, had attempted to rename NTRUHS, which has won accolades across the country. “It is illogical to rename NTRUHS after 36 long years of its establishment,” Mr. Naidu said. Also Read - Gujarat High Court Shows The Way: Other HCs Looking to Emulate Live Stream Of Proceedings

HERE ARE SOME TOP DEVELOPMENTS ON THE NTR HEALTH UNIVERSITY NAME CHANGE ISSUE: