New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the need to improve India’s tourism sector. Speaking from the ramparts of Red Fort on the 73rd Independence Day on Thursday, he said, “There is a “huge” scope to improve India’s tourism”, adding, that it was imperative that the country meets the aspirations of its people.

He said the time has come to boost exports and that each district of India has much to offer.

“Let us make local products attractive. May more export hubs emerge. Our guiding principle is Zero Defect, Zero Effect,” he said.

He said the world is eager to explore trade with India and the government was working to keep prices under check and increase development.

“The fundamentals of our economy are strong,” he said.