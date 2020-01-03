New Delhi: ‘The controversy surrounding ‘Hum Dekhenge’ is ‘irrelevant’ and ‘funny’, said Saleema Hashmi, daughter of the iconic poet and writer Faiz Ahmed Faiz, whose noted poem has triggered debate across the country.

Notably, a huge controversy has been erupted after IIT-Kanpur formed a committee to inquire into a complaint that against the recitation of Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s popular poem ‘Hum Dekhenge’ on campus by students to express solidarity with their peers at Jamia Milia Islamia. The complainant had alleged that the language of the poem promotes anti-India sentiments.

“It is funny how Hum Dekhenge is being taken as anti-India, only because it has been sung by protesting oppressed students”, the poets’s daughter told a leading news channel. Hashmi, also mocked the the ongoing controversy and asserted that she never expected the poem to be regarded as anti-Hindu or anti-Muslim.

Dr Vashimant Sharma, a temporary faculty member and 16 others teachers and students at IIT filed a complaint with the IIT Director after an IIT-K student sang the poem ‘Hum Dekhenge’ in solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia students, who protested against the contentious CAA. The written complaint stated that the poem had some wordings that could hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

“A committee of six members was established, headed by me, to investigate the matter. Some students have been questioned, while the others will be questioned after they return to the institution after the holidays,” IIT’s Deputy Director Manindra Agarwal said.

Earlier in the day, the IIT-K clarified that the six-member panel would not investigate if sentiments of Hindus were hurt by the recital of Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s iconic poem Hum Dekhenge.

The Citizenship Amendment Act grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.