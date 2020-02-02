New Delhi: As coronavirus is spreading from person to person, and students who returned from Wuhan are being huddled in the same quarantine facilities, several questions have been raised over how safe the practice is. The safety of crew and cabin members of the Air India planes that ferried students from Wuhan is also being considered.

Air India, however, took several precautionary measures. All members were equipped with special gears. There was no interaction with the students. There was no service on the flights. Food was kept in seat pockets.

A video of some people dancing with their masks on has gone viral on social media. Though the location of the video is not verified, since it has been shared by Air India spokesperson, people are raising questions over whether this won’t cause further spread of the virus.

“We have to isolate people. People coming from China should take precautions. I have assured Kerala health minister of all possible support,” Union minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday after the second case from Kerala was confirmed.

The first case was reported on Thursday when the medical student who was studying in Wuhan visited the doctor with the complaints of throat infection. She was quarantined.