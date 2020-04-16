New Delhi: At a time when a number of migrant workers and people are stranded in other states because of the lockdown extension, their native states have not forgotten them and want to help them at this trying time. Also Read - Migrants’ Crisis in Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Says State Govt Will Expose The Conspiracy Soon

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Thursday decided to provide financial assistance to all people from the state who are stranded in different states of the country in view of the nationwide lockdown.

Taking a decision in this regard, the state cabinet on Thursday decided to disburse an amount of Rs 3,500 each to all such people, who are stranded in various parts of the country, for sustenance during the lockdown period from Chief the Ministers Relief Fund.

The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet also decided to extend the date and time for registration of persons stranded outside to April 19 for the process of disbursements.

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government also decided to provided Rs 1,000 each to about 7,000 migrant labourers from 22 states who are stranded in the state in view of the lockdown extension.

As per updates, the state government has deposited Rs 1,000 each in bank accounts of these labourers. Moreover, essential items have also been provided to them.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has told MPs and MLAs of his state to prepare a list of workers who are stranded in other states and submit it to the government.

He said that the state government will also provide Rs 1,000 each to labourers from Madhya Pradesh who are stranded in other states.

West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also took a similar decision to provide financial aid and relief to migrant workers and families from the state who are stranded outside due to the nationwide lockdown.

“We have decided to provide financial aid and relief to migrant workers and families from Bengal stranded in other states. We are a poor state and have limited resources. But we will still help our people stranded outside,” Banerjee said.

She said she spoke to her Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray after a large number of migrant workers at Bandra in Mumbai on Tuesday demanded that they be transported back to their native places.

Meghalaya

Extending a helping hand, the Meghalaya government on Wednesday said the state will provide one- time financial support to people of the state who are stranded across the country due to lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Issuing a notification, the state government said residents of Meghalaya including workers in the service industry, students, professionals and others are stranded across the country and are unable to return to the state owing to the national lockdown and the suspension of air and train services.

“To further ease their discomfort, it is decided that the Government of Meghalaya will provide one-time cash support of Rs 3000 to these individuals, through the Chief Ministers Special Grant,” the notification reads.

Mizoram

Meanwhile, the Mizoram government has launched a website to help the residents of the state who are stranded in different parts of the country due to the lockdown.

Launching the portal, Chief Minister Zoramthanga said the Mizos, stranded in different parts of the country, can report and submit their details on the official website – tankhang.mizoram.gov.in.