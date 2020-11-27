New Delhi: Expressing rare gesture of kindness, Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba, a famous eatery along the GT Karnal road in Murthal near the Delhi-Haryana border, on Friday opened its doors for the farmers who were marching towards the national capital for a peaceful protest against the Centre’s farm laws. Also Read - Farmers Protest: Delhi Metro Resumes Services on All Lines, Operation to be Normal on Saturday

As per updates, the Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba gave away free food to over 2,000 farmers on Friday who are on their way to Delhi for the protest. “There is no one bigger than anndata, we will not let farmers go hungry in Murthal,” Amrik Sukhdev’s owner told a news channel. Also Read - ‘Don't Bite Hands That Feed You’: AAP Launches Scathing Attack on Centre, Supports Farmers

As per latest updates, some of the farmers are still camping at the Singhu border and are unlikely enter Delhi tonight. Most likely they will move towards the designated protest site in Burari by Saturday morning. Also Read - Delhi Chalo: Rahul Gandhi Backs Protesting Farmers, Says Modi Govt Will Have To Take Back 'The Black Law'

Earlier in the day, braving water cannons of the police, thousands of protesting farmers entered the national capital from the Tikri border following permission by Delhi Police to hold peaceful protests at the city’s Burari ground.

The farmers, who were part of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march against the Centre’s new farm laws, were escorted by police personnel amid tight security as they started entering the city from Tikri border around 3 PM.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police used tear gas at the Singhu border to disperse protesting farmers who were trying to head towards the national capital.

In retaliation, farmers also pelted stones at police and broke barricades in an attempt to enter Delhi. Heavy police deployment had been made at the city borders to prevent their entry.