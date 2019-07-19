New Delhi: BJP MP Satya Pal Singh famous for dismissing Darwin’s evolution theory in the past by remarking ‘no one saw an ape turn into a man’ dropped another bomb on Friday while speaking in the Lok Sabha.

Hitting out at the Opposition over their protests on The Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019, he emphasised that Indian culture never talked about human rights rather focused on the holistic development of human character.

Satya Pal Singh, who is a former Mumbai Police chief then added, “Humans are special manufacturing of nature. We think that we are the children of Indian sages. I don’t want to hurt the sentiments of those who think that they are the children of monkeys.”

Opposing his statement were TMC’s Mahua Moitra and DMK’s Kanimozhi, who voiced their apprehensions strongly.

On being objected in the House, Singh retorted, “Only those who don’t understand the cost of human rights do this.”

Further elaborating, “Our religion says that everybody should be happy and healthy. Not only human beings, but every living being should be seen as friends. We talk about ”Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, not only about human beings. Human rights are foreign thinking.”

Later on, he accused several non-profit organisations of receiving funds from foreign groups and supporting ‘anti-national activities’.

The Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed in the Lok Sabha even as several MPs objected to it. The Bill aims to change the constitution of the National Human Rights Commission and state rights bodies.