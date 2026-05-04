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West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: TMCs Humayun Kabir trailing in Domkal (West)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: TMC’s Humayun Kabir trailing in Domkal (West)

Trinamool Congress candidate Humayun Kabir is trailing in Domkal (West) constituency.

Humayun Kabir (File)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Trinamool Congress candidate Humayun Kabir is trailing in Domkal (West) constituency. As of 10:40 am, he had secured 5636 votes. Meanwhile, CPI(M)’s Mostafijur Rahaman is currently leading from the constituency with 6254 votes.

Counting of votes are underway in all 293 Assembly constituencies in West Bengal. Polling in West Bengal was held in two phases in the state on April 23 and April 29. The state is witnessing a neck-to neck competition between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Early trends show that Humayun Kabir is losing from Domkal (West) constituency.

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results: Will Humayun Kabir lose Domkal (West)?

As of 10:55 am, Humayun Kabir is trailing by 618 votes. So far, he has secured 5636 votes while his counterpart, CPI(M)’s Mostafijur Rahaman is leading by 618 votes at 6254.

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