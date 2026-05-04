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West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Reults: Humayun Kabir leading in Nowda constituency

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Reults: Humayun Kabir leading in Nowda constituency

Trinamool Congress candidate Humayun Kabir is leading in Nowda constituency. Counting of votes are underway in all 293 Assembly constituencies in West Bengal.

Humayun Kabir (File)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 results: Aam Janata Unnayan party supremo Humayun Kabir is leading in Nowda constituency of Murshidhabd district. As of 10:40 am, he had secured 20785 votes. Meanwhile, TMC’s Sahina Momtaz khan is currently trailing from the constituency with 10282 votes.

Counting of votes are underway in all 293 Assembly constituencies in West Bengal. Polling in West Bengal was held in two phases in the state on April 23 and April 29. The state is witnessing a neck-to neck competition between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Early trends show that Humayun Kabir is leading from Nowda constituency.

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results: Will Humayun Kabir win Nowda constituency?

As of 11:50 am, Humayun Kabir from Aam Janata Unnayan party has secured 20,785 votes and is leading by 10,503 votes. Meanwhile, Sahina Momtaz Khan from Trinamool Congress is trailing at 10282 votes.

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As of 10:55 am, Humayun Kabir is leading by 9,342 votes. So far, he has secured 18,257 votes while his counterpart, TMC’s Sahina Momtaz Khan trailing.

What did Humayun Kabir say?

Speaking to news agency ANI on his win, Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief and candidate from Nowda, Humayun Kabir said, “What can I say? What has happened is good. This was bound to happen. Mamata Banerjee became the CM thrice. She gave so much authority to her nephew. They cheated the people and looted their money. In 15 years, they surpassed the loot which was done by the British looted in 100-200 years. I would like to congratulate the people of Bengal who gave such a reply to TMC, who looted the state.”

#WATCH | West Bengal Elections 2026 | Murshidabad: Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief and candidate from Nowda, Humayun Kabir says, “What can I say? What has happened is good. This was bound to happen. Mamata Banerjee became the CM thrice. She gave so much authority to her… pic.twitter.com/a5j6wirGhd — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

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