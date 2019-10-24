New Delhi: As the counting of votes reached its last leg in both the poll-bound states of Maharashtra and Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said thanked the people of both the state for posing their electoral faith in the NDA and said he is humbled to get people’s support yet again.

“People of Maharashtra have blessed the NDA with immense affection. We are humbled to have got the people’s support yet again. Our work towards Maharashtra’s progress continues! I salute each and every Karyakarta of the BJP, Shiv Sena and our entire NDA family for their hardwork,” Pm Modi said in a series of tweets.

As per the trend indicated by the Election Commission, the BJP-Shiva alliance is leading on 160 seats, Congress on 105 and others on 23 seats out of 288 seats of Maharashtra assembly.

PM Modi also thanked the people of Haryana for blessing his party and said his government will work with the same zeal and dedication for the development of the state.

“I thank the people of Haryana for blessing us. We will continue to work with the same zeal and dedication for the state’s progress. I laud the efforts of hardworking @BJP4Haryana Karyakartas who toiled extensively and went among the people to elaborate on our development agenda,” he added.

As per latest updates, Haryanna Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said he will meet Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya later in the evening to stake claim to form the government in the state.

The development comes as the official trends by the Election Commission showed that the BJP has won 26 seats and is leading on 14 taking a total lead on 40 seats. As per the trend, the Congress has won 20 seats and is leading on 11, taking a total lead on 31 seats. Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) has won 10 seats.

As per updates, Khattar has retained the Karnal constituency in the Haryana Assembly elections by defeating Congress’ Tarlochan Singh by a margin of 45,188 votes.

On the other hand, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the trends indicate a clear mandate by the voters of the state. He also said that the next government will be of BJP-Sena Mahayuti (grand alliance).

“A Clear mandate by voters, next govt will be of BJP-Sena mahayuti (grand alliance)”, Fadnavis said during the press conference.

Addressing a press conference while the counting of votes till going on in the state, Fadnavis said he will go ahead according to what has been decided between Shiv Sena and the BJP.

“We are going to go ahead according to what has been decided between Shiv Sena and us (BJP). What has been decided is something which you will get to know when the time is right,” he added.

As per official trends by the Election Commission, Fadnavis is leading from Nagpur South West constituency. His deputy CM candidate Aaditya Thackray also won from Worli constituency.