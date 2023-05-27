Home

Humbled to Receive Appreciation From All: PM Modi on Completing 9 Years at Centre

9 Years of PM Modi: Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said it is always humbling to receive such affection and it also gives him added strength to work even harder for the people.

The NDA government under the leadership of PM Modi is set to complete nine years of its two successive terms on May 30.

9 Years Of PM Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter and expressed his gratitude to the people who are appreciating his nine years as the PM and said that it is always humbling to receive such affection and also gives him the strength to work even harder for the people.

In a tweet, PM Modi said “Since morning, I am seeing many tweets on #9YearsOfModiGovernment in which people are highlighting what they have appreciated about our Government since 2014. It is always humbling to receive such affection and it also gives me added strength to work even harder for the people.”

In this regard, the BJP has decided to start a mass reach-out programme across the country for a month starting May 30 and is also planning to hold around 50 rallies all across the country between May 30 and June 30, of which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the charge and address half-a-dozen rallies. The campaign will also give a thrust to the BJP’s preparations for the Lok Sabha elections which is nearly a year away.

The reach-out campaign will be inaugurated on May 31 through a mega rally by PM Modi in Rajasthan’s Ajmer, sources told ANI.

The other leaders who will take part in the mass campaign include BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others.

Narendra Modi was sworn in for the first time as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, and PM Modi took oath at office for the second term on May 30, 2019.

