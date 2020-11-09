New Delhi: A major mishap was averted when the Humsafar Express train got divided into two parts while travelling from Delhi to Katihar. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Announces New Ticket Booking Rule | Details Inside

The mishap took place between Chandari and Chakeri area of Kanpur when the coupling of an AC-3 coach situated on the fourth position from the engine broke.

However, after hours of effort, the train reached Prayagraj Junction at around 7 pm. ADRM and senior DME reached the station to resolve the matter.

The train then departed for Katihar, said CPRO Ajit Kumar Singh.

On the other hand, the Indian Railways is mulling the idea of converting several passenger trains into express trains to provide better services to passengers and speed up the train services, but no decision has been taken by the Railway Board yet.

A Railway Ministry official said that the news of railways planning to convert 181 passenger trains to express is not “actually based on any decision” of the Railway Board.

He said, no decision like this has been taken by Railway Board as yet.

The official said, “However, as an idea conversion of slow moving passenger trains to express by speeding up can be seen as process for passing on the benefits of improved infrastructure and rolling stock to passengers.”

He said that the passengers will have better facilities due to availability of reserved accommodation including AC accommodation and the passengers will also benefit due to lesser journey time and faster transit.

The official pointed out that the line capacity utilisation of railways will improve due to faster transit better throughput.

“However, it is still in planning stage and nothing has been finalised yet,” another official said.