New Delhi: Even as India witnessed a massive spike in novel coronavirus cases, all eyes are on the healthcare system in the country with many doctors and healthcare workers getting infected with the virus. The worldwide surge in coronavirus cases driven by the new Omicron variant is the latest blow to healthcare with concern growing over more doctors and healthcare workers testing positive for the fast-spreading virus. The rate of hospitalisation, however, in the country has not seen an upsurge even though more medical staff are contracting the infection.

With COVID cases exploding in the country, the Centre asked states to immediately strengthen health infrastructure, maintain buffer stocks of essential drugs and ensure that oxygen supply equipment is fully functional.

Here’s statewise data on healthcare and doctors getting infected with COVID

Delhi

In Delhi, over 100 healthcare workers in government hospitals have tested positive for the coronavirus. As more doctors and healthcare workers were found to be infected in Delhi, a Central government-run hospital in the national capital irected its healthcare workers to continue working even if they are exposed to COVID positive patients. Earlier, Delhi had announced night and weekend curfew in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra

More than 300 doctors in Maharashtra tested positive for COVID-19. At least 220 resident doctors at government hospitals in Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus in the past few days. Ganesh Solunke, president of the J J Hospital chapter of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), said 73 resident doctors at this state-run hospital in central Mumbai have tested positive for COVID-19. Besides, 60 resident doctors at the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, 80 at the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital and another seven at R N Cooper Hospital have also contracted the viral infection, he added. These three hospitals are run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Further, in the neighbouring Thane city, eight resident doctors at the civic-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital have tested positive for the virus.

Chandigarh

As many as 196 healthcare workers, including 87 doctors of PGIMER here, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection during the 10-day period from December 26 to January 4, the premier institute’s officials said on Thursday. Nearly all of them have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, they said, adding that they have mild symptoms and are in home isolation, while only one is hospitalised.

Chhattisgarh

In Chhattisgarh, as many as 33 interns and three senior doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur (AIIMS-R) have tested COVID-19 positive in the last four to five days. “As many as 33 interns of AIIMS, Raipur have been found COVID-19 positive in the last four to five days. These include 14 girls. Apart from them, three senior doctors have also tested positive for the infection,” the institute’s PRO, SS Sharma, told PTI. “The interns have been quarantined in their respective hostels and their condition is normal,” he said.

West Bengal

More than 400 doctors and medical staff from hospital across West Bengal have tested positive for COVID-19. According to sources in the health department, 250 people of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital – the central government hospital in Covid treatment have become victims. More than 34 doctors and 76 nurses in the hospital are diagnosed with mild symptoms of Covid forcing the hospital authorities to send them in home isolation. Not only that, 190 people of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMC&H), 198 people of Nil Ratan Sarkar Medical College and Hospital and 74 people of SSKM hospital have become victims of the disease, news agency IANS reported. According to information available, 20 medical staff of AMRI, 15 of RN Tagore Heart Research Centre and 15 of Calcutta Medical Research Institute have been infected by the disease.

Bihar

Over 300 doctors in Bihar have contracted COVID-19. Bihar reported a single day spike of 43 per cent in coronavirus infections on Thursday as 2,379 people were detected with the virus in the last 24 hours. Two Covid patients, both women, also died at AIIMS, Patna where 22 persons, afflicted by the corona virus, are still admitted, the hospital said in a statement.

Uttar Pradesh

At least 75 doctors and healthcare workers were infected with COVID-19 in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, a report by India Today stated. Around 56 staff members and one emergency doctor tested COVID positive in Lucknow Medanta, six doctors were found positive in KGMU Hospital and two doctors and pharmacist were infected at Lok Bandhu Hospital.