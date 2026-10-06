Hundreds of fish die in Mumbai pond, BMC calls residents’ meeting, plans 10 artificial ponds ahead of Pitru Paksha

As hundreds of fish were found dead in Banganga Tank in Mumbai’s Walkeshwar, BMC is set to hold a meeting with local residents and priests this week.

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Hundreds of fish die in Mumbai pond, BMC calls residents’ meeting, plans 10 artificial ponds ahead of Pitru Paksha | Image: X

Banganga Fish Deaths: Hundreds of fish were found dead in Banganga Tank in Mumbai’s Walkeshwar on Sunday, creating panic among the local residents. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken the matter seriously and is going to hold a meeting with local residents and priests in the coming days. The deaths of fish in the Banganga Tank have become a yearly concern that needs to be addressed immediately. According to a BMC official, hundreds of fish die every year at the same time in the Banganga Tank, which was built in AD 1127.

“During Pitru Paksha which starts on September 26, people who pay homage to their ancestors pour slurry from flour and milk in the water affecting fishes,” the Hindu a BMC official, who also stated that the fish deaths have become an annual problem.

MUMBAI : Hundreds of fish have reportedly been found dead in the historic Banganga Tank in South Mumbai, raising concerns over water quality and possible pollution. Locals and environmentalists have called for the cause of the fish deaths to be investigated. https://t.co/x77qkKNpGA — indiainlast24hr (@indiain24hr) October 5, 2026

BMC Plans 10 Artificial Ponds Ahead Of Pitru Paksha

The BMC is going to install 10 artificial ponds around Banganga Tank following the deaths of hundreds of fishes at the Banganga Tank. It is also planning to increase the number of oxygenation pumps at the site to protect the freshwater aquatic ecosystem.

State Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha visited the site and inspected the tank following the fish deaths incident. He also reviewed the measures taken by the authorities to protect the water body, specially during Pitru Paksha.

During Pitru Paksha, thousands of people visit the site to perform the Hindu ritual called ‘pind daan’. Officials were instructed to ensure that material used during pind daan is not dumped into the tank to protect the aquatic ecosystem.

It is to be noted that the Pitru Paksha ends on October 10.

2025 Repeat: Thousands Of Dead Fish Removed From Banganga Tank

In 2025, a similar incident was reported last year as well when hundreds of fish were found dead near the shore of the heritage water body. BMC addressed the situation and removed around 10,000 kg of dead fish.

Notably, it is believed that Banganga was created by Lord Rama as a tributary of the Ganga by shooting an arrow into the ground.