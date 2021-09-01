Srinagar: Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani passed away at 10:30 PM at his Srinagar residence on Wednesday night, He was 92 at the time of death. The news of his death was announced on Twitter by PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti.Also Read - Gupkar Alliance Adopts Resolution To Restore J&K's Special Status, Plans to reach Out to People

Taking to Twitter, Mehbooba said that she might not have agreed on most things but she respected him for his steadfastness and standing by his beliefs.

"Saddened by the news of Geelani sahab's passing away. We may not have agreed on most things but I respect him for his steadfastness & standing by his beliefs. May Allah Ta'aala grant him jannat & condolences to his family & well wishers," Mehbooba said.

Geelani was a stalwart leader of the Hurriyat Conference and was unwell for some time. He was previously a member of the Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir but later on founded Tehreek-e-Hurriyat. Notably, Syed Ali Shah Geelani has served as the chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, a conglomerate of pro-resistance parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

It must be noted that Syed Ali Shah Geelani was an MLA from the Sopore constituency of Jammu and Kashmir in 1972, 1977 and in 1987. However, he had quit the Hurriyat in June 2020.