- Media.net’s Divyank Turakhia: The 39-year-old has topped the Hurun Rich List 2021 with a net worth of ₹12,500 crores.
- BrowserStack’s Nakul Aggarwal: Nakul Aggarwal, co-founder, and CTO of BrowserStack has ranked 2nd in the Hurun’s Rich List 2021 by registering a total wealth of ₹12,400 crores.
- BrowserStack’s Ritesh Arora: Ritesh Arora, co-founder, and Chief Executive Officer of BrowserStack has ranked 3rd in Hurun’s Rich List 2021 with a net worth of ₹12,400 crores.
- Neha Narkhede & family: Neha Narkhede, co-founder and Head of Engineering, at Confluent has ranked 4th in the Hurun’s Rich List 2021 with a net worth of ₹12,200 crore
- Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath: Nikhil Kamath, 35, co-founded Zerodha, India’s largest trading platform by volume, has ranked 5th in the Hurun’s Rich List 2021 with a whopping wealth of ₹11,100 crores.
- Think & Learn’s Riju Ravindran: Riju Ravindran, the founder of online education platform Byju, has secured the 6th spot in the list by registering a total wealth of ₹8,100 crores.
- Flipkart’s Binny Bansal: Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal (38) stands at 7th rank in the Hurun’s Rich List with a net worth of ₹8,000 crores.
- Flipkart’s Sachin Bansal: Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal (40) stands at 8th rank in the Hurun’s Rich List with a net worth of ₹7,800 crores.
- ANI Technologies’s Bhavish Aggarwal: Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal (36), who has seen a growth of 114% in the year 2021, holds the 9th rank with ₹7,500 crores.
- Oravel Stays’s Ritesh Agarwal: Oyo Room’s Ritesh Agarwal (27) has registered a growth of 40%. He has ranked 10th with a whopping wealth of ₹6,300 crores.