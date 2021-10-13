Hurun India List: The IIFL Wealth and Hurun India on Wednesday released the IIFL Wealth Hurun India 40 & Under Self-Made Rich List 2020, a ranking of the self-made entrepreneurs with a wealth of INR 1,000 Cr, aged forty years. These self-made entrepreneurs hail from India.Also Read - Richa Chadha Slams Troll Who Claims Her Marriage With Ali Fazal Won’t Last Like Aamir Khan’s

Here is a list of the young entrepreneurs featured under the IIFL Wealth Hurun India 40 & Under Self-Made Rich List 2020. Also Read - Forbes India Rich List 2021: Gautam Adani, Radhakishan Damani Top Gainers; Details Here