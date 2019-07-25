New Delhi: Member of Parliament and Samajwadi Party leader ST Hasan has opposed the contentious Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, popularly known as Triple Talaq Bill, or Triple Talaq Bill, asking how a husband can provide remuneration if he is in jail.

“The criminality clause provides for 3-year-imprisonment and remuneration from man to the wife, how will he provide remuneration if he is in jail? A Muslim will go to jail for 3 years and others for 1 year, is this justice?” said ST Hasan.

Hasan said that he is against Triple Talaq bill and the government shouldn’t interfere with the internal matter of any religion.

“A small sect, followers of Abu Hanifa, practices Triple Talaq. The decision should be left with the girl and her parents if nikah receipt states they’re (boy’s side) followers of the sect,” said Hasan.

On Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) issued a three-line whip to its members of the Lok Sabha, directing them to be present in the House on July 25.

On June 12, the Union Cabinet had approved the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 and later tabled in Lok Sabha.

Earlier, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said that the government is committed to banning the practice of instant triple talaq and it will introduce the bill in the Parliament again.

The bill proposes to declare the practice of triple talaq as illegal and provides for payment of subsistence allowance to Muslim women and dependent children.

The triple talaq bill, which made the practice of instant triple talaq (talaq-e-biddat) a penal offence, was vehemently opposed by the opposition parties as they claimed that the jail term for the husband for divorcing his wife is legally untenable.