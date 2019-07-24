Chennai: In a shockingly brutal incident, a husband stabbed his wife, a social science teacher, to death in front of her students in Thirumangalam.

Before the crime was committed on Monday, a heated argument ensued between the duo in front of students at government-aided PKN Boys High School in Madurai’s Thirumangalam.

According to police, the 35-year-old woman was staying at her parents place due to constant fights with husband named Muneeswaran.

“He came to the school around 3.30 pm to meet Rathidevi. Soon after he reached the classroom, both of them engaged in an argument and he stabbed her. He was carrying a knife,” Indian Express reported a police officer as saying.

The culprit was arrested, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

To help all the witnesses to overcome the trauma, the education department has decided to give them counselling.

“Some 30 students of Class 8 who witnessed the murder and few other teachers and students may be given counselling to recover from the trauma,” the leading daily officer said.

In wake of the horrifying murder, the school has also announced a holiday.