Husband, Wife’s Mid-Air Fight Forces Lufthansa Flight To Bangkok Land In Delhi

Lufthansa Airlines have informed that after the Bangkok-bound flight was diverted to Delhi, the "unruly passenger" of German nationality has been offloaded.

New Delhi: A marital dispute between a husband and wife compelled a flight to make an unscheduled landing at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Wednesday. The mid-air altercation between the couple resulted in Bangkok-bound Lufthansa flight (LH772), which took off from Switzerland’s Munich to land in Delhi.

Trending Now

“The reason for the fight between husband and wife is not known yet but the flight had to be diverted due to the fight between husband and wife,” aviation security of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) told ANI.

You may like to read

Lufthansa Airlines have informed that after the Bangkok-bound flight was diverted to Delhi, the “unruly passenger” of German nationality has been offloaded.

The airlines also said that the flight is ready for pushback after cooling off of tyres for Bangkok. “Aircraft is ready for push back any time soon after cooling off of tyres for Bangkok,” the official added.

A Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said that the airline is coordinating with the German Embassy regarding the passenger.

The aircraft initially requested to land in Pakistan, but for undisclosed reasons, the request was denied and subsequently, the flight landed at Delhi Airport, where the unruly male passenger was offloaded and handed over to airport security, the report added.

While the cause of the altercation remains unknown, the aviation security at Delhi airport confirmed that the flight had to be redirected due to the conflict between the German man and his Thai wife.

According to a report in the Economic Timesthe wife initially complained about her husband’s behavior to the pilot, claiming she felt “threatened” and sought intervention.

Earlier in October, a male passenger had allegedly damaged some seats on a Delhi-bound Egypt Air flight and quarrelled with co-passengers, who was later apprehended at the Delhi Airport. The passenger was later handed over to the Delhi Police for further probe.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.