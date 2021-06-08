New Delhi: Hyatt Regency, one of the popular 5-star hotels in Mumbai hass announced that it has temporarily suspended all its operations as its asset owner Asian Hotels (West) is facing financial crunch. In a notice issued last night, Hyatt Regency informed its staff that the property owner lacks funds to support the operational expenses of the hotel including payment of salaries. Thus, the hotel will remain shut until further notice. Also Read - Mumbai Boy Makes Impressive 3D Video To Get Internship With CRED, Earns Offer From Founder | Watch

"This is to inform all the on-roll staff of the hotel that no funds are forthcoming from Asian Hotels (West) Ltd., the owner of Hyatt Regency Mumbai, to enable payment of salaries or to support the operations of the hotel," the hotel General Manager Hardeep Marwah said in a statement.

"Consequently, the decision has been taken to temporarily suspend all operations…with immediate effect. The hotel will remain closed until further notice", he added.

Meanwhile, speaking to news agency PTI, Sunjae Sharma, Vice President and Country Head – India of Hyatt said that they are working closely with the hotel’s owner to resolve this situation. “Our guests and colleagues are a top priority, and we are working closely with the hotel’s owner to resolve this situation,” Sharma said.

One of the foremost 5 star luxury hotels in Mumbai, the Hyatt Regency Mumbai is located minutes away from the Mumbai airport. The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the hotel industry due to travel restrictions. Since the nationwide lockdown last year, the industry is facing losses and challenging times forcing it to lay off employees or cut their salaries.