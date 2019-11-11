New Delhi: At least twelve people were injured after coaches of two trains collided at the Kacheguda railway station in Hyderabad on Monday.

The incident took place after 3 coaches of Lingampalli-Falaknuma train and 4 coaches of Kurnool City-Secunderabad Hundry Express derailed.

Reports claimed that he mishap took place due to a fault in the signal.

Meanwhile, the injured have been shifted to Osmania General hospital. Of the total 10 injured, two have been discharged and others are undergoing treatment.

Train services in Kacheguda and Falaknuma section have been affected.