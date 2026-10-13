Hyderabad: 29-year-old software engineer dies after falling from 30th floor of apartment

A native of Suryapet district, the 29-year-old software engineer was working with a Bengaluru-based software company and had moved into the apartment just two days before the incident.

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A 29-year-old software engineer, Uppala Bharat, died after falling from the 30th floor of Golf Edge Apartments in Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, on Monday. Bharat, a native of Telangana’s Suryapet district, worked for a Bengaluru-based software company and had moved into a rented flat at the residential complex just two days before the incident, according to media reports.

Reportedly, Bharat fell onto a vehicle parked in the apartment complex’s parking area, sustaining critical injuries. Security personnel and residents rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A report by The Times of India said police confirmed that Bharat had left behind a suicide note apologising to his parents. However, investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding his death.

A police official at Gachibowli Police Station told a news agency that Bharat had travelled to Hyderabad to meet a friend and was staying at the friend’s apartment.

Following a complaint lodged by Bharat’s relative, Uppala Kishore, Gachibowli police under the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate registered a case and initiated an investigation. The police are looking into the circumstances that led to the fatal fall.

Bharat’s body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Further details about the incident are awaited as the investigation continues.

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