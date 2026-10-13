Hyderabad: 29-year-old software engineer dies after falling from 30th floor of apartment

A 29-year-old software engineer, Uppala Bharat, died after falling from the 30th floor of Golf Edge Apartments in Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, on Monday. Bharat, a native of Telangana’s Suryapet district, worked for a Bengaluru-based software company and had moved into a rented flat at the residential complex just two days before the incident, according to media reports.
Reportedly, Bharat fell onto a vehicle parked in the apartment complex’s parking area, sustaining critical injuries. Security personnel and residents rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
A report by The Times of India said police confirmed that Bharat had left behind a suicide note apologising to his parents. However, investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding his death.
A police official at Gachibowli Police Station told a news agency that Bharat had travelled to Hyderabad to meet a friend and was staying at the friend’s apartment.
Following a complaint lodged by Bharat’s relative, Uppala Kishore, Gachibowli police under the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate registered a case and initiated an investigation. The police are looking into the circumstances that led to the fatal fall.
Bharat’s body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Further details about the incident are awaited as the investigation continues.
A 28-year-old software engineer, identified as Sambhav Jain, died after falling from the balcony of a 41st-floor Airbnb in Noida’s Supernova complex. Police were investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
A 25-year-old software engineer, Satyam Tripathi, died after falling from the 31st floor of a residential tower in Indirapuram while viewing a rental flat with a friend and a property agent. Police examined CCTV footage and other evidence as part of the investigation.
A 23-year-old PhD student, Vaibhav Singh, was found dead after an alleged fall from the 27th floor of a residential society in Siddharth Vihar. Police said no suicide note was recovered and the circumstances were being investigated.
A 34-year-old IT professional, Rohan Narvekar, died after allegedly falling from the 12th floor of an under-construction residential project he had booked. Police registered an accidental death case and investigated the circumstances.
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NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.
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