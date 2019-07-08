New Delhi: At least 40 children from Telangana Minority Residential School in Hyderabad were admitted to hospital at once after consuming food from their hostel canteen on Monday. The school released a statement saying that one of the children has been discharged and the rest of them are in stable condition.

However, the exact reason for their illness has not been revealed but the symptoms show a typical case of food poisoning. According to the paediatricians in the hospital, the children had complained of nausea, headache and vomiting.

A similar incident happened in June where nearly 40 children fell ill after consuming mid-day meals in their Anganwadi school in Loghata area in Jhargram, West Bengal. The children had complained of nausea and vomiting when they were taken to the Jhargram district hospital.