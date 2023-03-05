Home

Hyderabad Water Cut: Parts of City to Face Disruption in Drinking Water Supply March 8 to March 10

Civic authorities have warned that there will be disruptions in the supply of drinking water for more than 66 hours in the city.

Hyderabad: Several areas of Hyderabad will witness a partial or complete disruption in the supply of drinking water from 6 am on March 8 to 12 midnight on March 10 due to the repair and maintenance work at several reservoirs. Civic authorities have warned that there will be disruptions in the supply of drinking water for more than 66 hours in the city.

The authorities have further divided the areas into two parts -areas which will witness complete disruption and areas which will witness partial disruption.

PARTS OF HYDERABAD TO WITNESS COMPLETE WATER SUPPLY DISRUPTION

Shapur reservoir commanding area, Chintal reservoir commanding area, Jeedimetla/Vani Chemicals, Jagadgirigutta, Gajularamaram and Suraram reservoir commanding areas, Defence Colony reservoir commanding area, Nagaram/Dammaiguda, Keesara, Ring Main-III online supplies, Kompally, Gondlapochampally areas, Kondapaka (Jangaon, Siddipet), Pragnapur (Gajwel), Alair (Bhongir), Ghanpur (Medchal/Shameerpet), Part of Cantonment Area, MES and Turkapally Biotech Park and parts of Kapra municipality.

PARTS OF HYDERABAD TO WITNESS PARTIAL WATER SUPPLY DISRUPTION

Borabanda reservoir commanding area, Venkatagiri reservoir commanding area, Banjara Hills reservoir commanding area, Erragadda, Ameerpet, Yellareddyguda, Yousufguda, KPHB, Malaysian Township reservoir commanding area, Lingampally to Kondapur, Gopalnagar, Mayurnagar reservoirs commanding area, parts of Pragathi Nagar, Nizampet and Bachupally.

