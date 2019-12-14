Hyderabad: In a chilling incident, a minor girl was reportedly raped by an auto-rickshaw driver on the pretext of taking her to her grandmother’s house.

The incident took place after an 18-year-old girl and her 10-year-old sister lost their way while going to their grandmother’s house on the night of December 8.

An autorickshaw driver spotted them and took them to his house.

Later when his mother insisted her younger son to take the girls back to their homes, the elder son (the autorickshaw driver) took them to a lodge at Nampally area, where he raped the teenager while her younger sibling was asleep.

He then dropped them near Falaknuma railway station on December 9 and fled, police said.

The girls soon contacted one of their relatives. On Thursday, a police complaint was filed following which both the autorickshaw driver and his brother were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

As of now, police are on the lookout for the brothers.