Hyderabad: A woman was killed and eight others were injured after a speeding car fell off the newly-opened Biodiversity flyover in Gachibowli area of the city. The incident took place at 1.19 pm after the driver of the car lost its control while taking a steep turn. Two cars underneath the flyover were also damaged in the major accident.

As per a statement of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad the car was speeding, traveling at 104kmph. “On preliminary investigation, it is found out that the accident was due to the overspeeding car at 104 kmph instead of prescribed 40 kmph on the flyover,” reads the statement.

#WATCH A car after losing control falls from flyover located at Biodiversity Junction, Raidurgam in Hyderabad; one pedestrian has lost her life in the incident, car driver and 2 others receive injuries; Case registered pic.twitter.com/Tjl8yPaC8g — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019

The driver, has been identified as Milan. Reports claimed that he has survived the mishap due to the airbags of his car. The deceased has been identified as Satyaveni. Along with her daughter, she was waiting for an autorickshaw underneath the flyover. Fortunately, her daughter escaped with minor injuries.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Mayor has announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to next of kin of the woman who died in the accident and medical assistance to the victims who received injuries.

Following the deadly mishap, the flyover at Biodiversity junction has been closed for three days. Notably, this is the second accident on the flyover since its inauguration. Earlier this month, two people had lost their lives after a car hit them on the flyover.