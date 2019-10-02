New Delhi: A mid-air technical glitch forced a Hyderabad-bound GoAir flight G8 516 to make an emergency landing at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna on Wednesday.

Soon after taking off from Patna, the Hyderabad-bound GoAir Airbus 320 neo aircraft developed technical glitch in mid-air which made the pilot ask the ATC to make an urgent landing in an emergency condition. The aircraft had 146 passengers on board.

“GoAir flight G8 516 from Patna to Hyderabad did an air turn back due to a technical glitch. After turn back, the flight landed safely at Jay Prakash Narayan airport in Patna with 146 passengers on board. Subsequently, all passengers were transferred to an alternate aircraft that reached the destination.” GoAir said in a statement.

As per updates, the passengers were later asked to get down from the aircraft and were transferred to another alternate aircraft to reach their destination. An investigation is underway to ascertain the reason for the glitch.

This is not the first time that a GoAir flight is making an emergency landing because of a technical glitch. In another incident on June 2 this year, another GoAir flight G8-586 from Patna to Mumbai made an emergency landing at Aurangabad airport due to technical glitch. The flight 158 people on board including the crew.

“GoAir flight G8-586 from Patna to Mumbai made an emergency landing at Aurangabad airport due to technical glitch,” the airline had said in the statement.

In a similar incident on March 7 this year, another GoAir flight from Patna to Delhi also made an emergency landing at Lucknow airport because of a technical glitch. Later alternate arrangements were made for all 128 passengers for their onward journey.