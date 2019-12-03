New Delhi: In a shocking incident, the Pratt and Whitney (PW) engine on IndiGo’s A320neo aircraft, suffered a technical snag on Monday while the aircraft was on its way from Chennai to Hyderabad. However, the aircraft, which had the call sign 6E-6215, landed safely at the airport in Hyderabad.

The technical glitch was detected when high vibration in the PW engine was observed after arrival in the airport.

IndiGo Airlines: Pilot reported a momentary engine vibration caution in IndiGo flight 6E-6215, after arrival in Hyderabad. The aircraft was withdrawn from operations. Necessary maintenance checks are in progress. pic.twitter.com/3ra9qABR3J — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

“Flight 6E-6215 was operating from Chennai – Hyderabad on Dec 2. Post arrival at Hyderabad, the pilot reported a momentary engine vibration caution during flight. The aircraft was withdrawn from operations. Necessary maintenance checks are in progress,” the IndiGo said in a statement.

The PW engine-powered A320 neo planes of IndiGo and GoAir have been facing technical glitches both mid-air and on-ground because of their induction way back in 2016.

A similar incident had happened in November last year when an IndiGo flight (6E 7124) developed a technical issue while landing at the Chennai airport. The aircraft was operating on Rajahmundry-Chennai route.

For a safe flight of the aircraft, the aviation regulator DGCA had on November 25 asked the IndiGo to ground an old A320neo family aircraft with an unmodified PW engine.

Prior to that, the DGCA had on November 1 also asked the IndiGo to replace old PW engines with the new ones — under both wings of 97 A320neo family aircraft – with modified engines by January 31 or they would be grounded.

It is believed that the DGCA’s instruction will affect IndiGo’s expansion plans as it would have to deploy each new A320neo plane, which was joining its fleet from here onwards, on the routes that would be vacated due to grounding of an unmodified A320neo plane.