Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-bound SpiceJet flight from Goa made an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport late Wednesday night after the pilot of the flight noticed smoke and alerted the Air Traffic Controller (ATC). The aircraft SG 3735 made a safe landing after the ATC alerted the ground staff. However, the incident reportedly sent panic among passengers and a female passenger was taken ill due to smoke.

"There were 86 passengers on the flight. All are safe," said a source at the airport. The flight had taken off from Goa at 9.55 p.m. and just before the scheduled landing at Hyderabad at 11.30 p.m., the pilot noticed the smoke in the cockpit.

The emergency landing led to diversion of nine flights to other cities. Six domestic flights, two international flight and one cargo flight were diverted.