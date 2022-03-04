New Delhi: In a gruesome incident, a 32-year-old caretaker has blinded a septuagenarian woman by putting a toxic concoction of Harpic and Zandu Balm into the lady’s eyes. Police have arrested the accused P Bhargavi (31), who committed the crime with an intention to steal the elderly woman’s cash and valuables.Also Read - Woman Stitches Gold Beads Worth Rs 18 lakh in Burqa, Caught at Hyderabad Airport | Watch

The victim, Hemavathi (73) used to live alone in Nacharam, Secunderabad. In August 2021, her son, Sashidhar, who resides in London appointed Bharagvi to take care of Hemavathi. Later, the caretaker moved into Hemavathi flat along with her seven-year-old daughter, reported the New Indian Express. She was reportedly waiting for an opportunity to steal.

In October, the caretaker spotted the elderly woman rubbing her eyes. She offers to put some eye drops into Hemavathi's eyes. However, she blended Harpic, Zandu Balm in water and administered the same to the woman's eyes.

A few days later, she informed her son about the worsened eyesight after which Sashidhar referred her to a private hospital. The woman lost her vision completely, after which her son came and took her to LV Prasad Eye Hospital, where doctors informed him that a poisonous liquid was put into her eyes.

Following this, the family began suspecting Bhargavi and filed a police complaint against her. After interrogation, she confessed to the crime. She has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.