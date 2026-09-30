Hyderabad crime: Bank executive found dead inside hotel room, partner missing after late-night assault

A 34-year-old bank employee was found dead inside a hotel room in Hyderabad's SR Nagar area. Police suspect she was attacked after an argument with the man staying with her, who allegedly left the hotel in the early hours and remains untraced.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/hyderabad-crime-hotel-murder-sirisha-bank-executive-found-dead-inside-hotel-room-gokul-pride-hotel-partner-srinivas-missing-after-late-night-assault-8531422/ Copy

Hyderabad hotel murder: Bank executive found dead in room, partner missing after late-night assault (Image: AI/representational)

A 34-year-old woman was found dead inside a hotel room in Hyderabad’s SR Nagar area on Tuesday, following what police suspect was a late-night argument with the man who was staying with her. The deceased was identified as B Sirisha, a bank customer-care executive from Nagasamudram in Vikarabad district. Police have registered a murder case and launched a search for 38-year-old A Srinivas, who allegedly left the hotel in the early hours of Tuesday.

Woman found dead inside hotel room

According to police, Sirisha had checked into Gokul Pride Hotel on Dharam Karam Road in Ameerpet on September 24. She was staying with Srinivas in Room No. 103.Investigators said the two allegedly used different names and identity documents while checking into the hotel. Srinivas reportedly registered himself as Ganesh, while Sirisha was listed as Durga.

Srinivas had reportedly been staying at the hotel since September 9, while Sirisha joined him on September 24.

At around 3.30 am on Tuesday, Srinivas left the hotel. Police said he allegedly told the reception staff that Sirisha would have breakfast and leave the hotel later.

However, when there was no response from the room for several hours, hotel employees became suspicious. They repeatedly knocked and called the room before informing the police.

Police arrived at the hotel and, in the presence of staff, opened the room using a spare key. Sirisha was found lying dead on the bed. A food plate was also reportedly found near the body.

Police suspect fatal assault

Jubilee Hills DCP A Ramana Reddy said investigators suspect that Sirisha and Srinivas had an argument during the night.

Police believe the argument may have turned violent and that Sirisha was attacked with a blunt object. Another report said investigators suspect she was beaten with a curtain rod, but the exact cause of death will be established through forensic and post-mortem examination.

A police Clues Team examined the room and collected forensic material. CCTV footage from the hotel has also been taken by investigators to establish the sequence of events and track Srinivas’s movements.

Special teams have been sent to different locations, including Srinivas’s native village and transport hubs, as police try to locate him.

Sirisha’s past also being examined

Police are also looking into Sirisha’s personal history as part of the investigation. Reports said she had been married earlier and later separated from her husband. Some reports also said she had previously received treatment at a private hospital after an alleged assault.

Investigators are checking whether those earlier incidents have any connection with her death.

Police are also examining why the couple used different names and identity documents while staying at the hotel.

Relationship under investigation

Police said Sirisha and Srinivas knew each other and were in a relationship. Some local reports said Srinivas had allegedly promised to marry her and that the two had also married at a temple, although these details are still part of the investigation.

The police are now examining their phone records, hotel documents, CCTV footage and forensic evidence to understand what happened inside the room.

The SR Nagar police have registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with murder.

Srinivas remains untraced, and police teams are continuing efforts to find him. The investigation is underway.