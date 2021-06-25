Hyderabad: A 38-year-old woman was killed and five others injured when a Mercedes SUV rammed an auto rickshaw and other vehicles in Shahali Banda in the old city of Hyderabad. The incident took place on Wednesday evening. Following the incident, Hyderabad police arrested a youth on Thursday for driving the SUV rashly and killing the woman and injuring five others. Also Read - Crime Caught on Camera: Teenaged Girl Allegedly Molested, Thrown from 2nd Floor Home by 3 Men

The accused is said to be a son of a tobacco trader. The details of the accused are likely to be announced on Friday. The driver of the car and the co-passengers were allegedly on a joyride and fled after the accident.

The horrific incident was caught on a CCTV camera. Mercedes GL-350 was seen speeding away after mowing down the pedestrian and others. The CCTV footage shows some people running for cover.

In another clip, the co-passenger is seen with his head out of the car window.

A case under sections 304 A IPC (Causing death by negligence) and 337 IPC (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) was registered at Hussaini Alam police station.

The Mercedes SUV was registered in Maharashtra. Police found the house of the accused locked. He, however, was arrested late Thursday and is likely to be produced before media on Friday.