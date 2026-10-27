Hyderabad crime: Woman from Myanmar alleges husband locked her up inside rented house, lets 3 friends rape her

A young woman from Myanmar has alleged that her husband and three of his friends sexually assaulted her and confined her inside a rented house in Hyderabad. She was freed after the landlord reportedly opened the locked house over unpaid rent.

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(AI/representational)

An 18-year-old woman from Myanmar has accused her husband and three of his friends of sexually assaulting her and keeping her locked inside a rented house in Hyderabad. The alleged abuse came to light on October 23, when the house owner broke open the door after finding the house locked from outside. According to the woman’s complaint, her husband, identified as Fayaz, brought her to India in May after promising to marry her. She said she had left Myanmar with him without informing her family. The two reportedly got married in Hyderabad a few days after arriving in India.

The woman alleged that around a month after their marriage, Fayaz brought three of his friends to live at the rented house. They were identified in the complaint as Ahmad Mujeeb, Noor Kamal and Zia-ur-Rehman. The three men are also said to be from Myanmar and living in Hyderabad.

Woman alleges repeated assaults

According to India Todat report, the woman in her complaint, alleged that Fayaz would lock the house from outside before leaving. She claimed that he would then send his three friends inside, where they sexually assaulted her.

She also said that two of the men threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incidents. The woman said fear and uncertainty about where to seek help stopped her from reporting the alleged abuse earlier.

How the incident came to light

The matter came to light on October 23, when the house owner visited the property to collect pending rent. After finding the house locked from outside, he reportedly broke open the lock, allowing the woman to come out.

The woman then contacted her family using another person’s mobile phone. She was subsequently taken to a relative’s house for assistance.

On October 26, her relative, Mohammad Rasheed, accompanied her to a police station, where she filed a formal complaint against her husband and the three other men.

Police register case against four men

Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the four accused based on the woman’s complaint. The case includes charges relating to rape, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation.

The allegations are now subject to police investigation. Further action will depend on the evidence gathered by investigators and the findings of the case.

Palghar woman alleges sexual assault by husband’s friends

In a similar incident in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, a woman alleged that two friends of her husband sexually assaulted her when he was away from home on October 8, 2026. According to police, the accused had frequently visited the woman’s house and allegedly threatened to kill her four-year-old son if she reported the incident.

Virar police arrested both accused on October 16 after receiving the woman’s complaint. They were booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and remanded in police custody for four days, officials said