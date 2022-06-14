Hyderabad: The Asif Nagar area of Hyderabad city witnessed a rather amusing incident when a drunk man climbed onto a moving police patrol car. The incident occurred late on Monday night in Jhirra locality.Also Read - Deepika Padukone Rushed To Hospital After Complaining Of Uneasiness During Project K Shoot

Watch Video

A man, who was in inebriated condition, created ruckus in Asif Nagar area of #Hyderabad by climbing on to a moving police patrol car. pic.twitter.com/ZwK0XletEV — IANS (@ians_india) June 14, 2022

Within no time, the video of the man sitting on a moving police vehicle went viral over social media on Tuesday. The man, who was later identified as Ajay Singh (28), damaged the windshield and side mirrors of the police patrol car.

A call was made to the PCR about a youth creating a ruckus and attacking vehicles. On receiving the complaint, the police patrol reached the area.

When the police team reached there and the patrol vehicle was moving slowly to clear the traffic, the man took the cops by surprise as he climbed onto the moving vehicle. He was screaming and damaged the police vehicle.

Police personnel finally overpowered the man and arrested him. He has been booked for creating a nuisance and damaging public and private property.

(With agency inputs)